Lane splitting, filtering to begin in Minnesota

ST. PAUL — Motorcycle lane splitting and filtering are legal on Minnesota roads as of July 1. The new law, passed by the Legislature in 2024, allows motorcycles to share lanes with cars for the first time in the state, with notable restrictions on speed and where lane sharing can be performed.

The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center (MMSC) urge riders and drivers to learn the new law and understand how it will affect them.

“This is a new concept for a lot of Minnesotans. Drivers and riders need to be respectful and remember our roads are shared by all of us,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson. “We want to see this law enacted as safely as possible so everyone can get home and enjoy their summer.”

It is the responsibility of motorcyclists to perform these actions safely and legally. Motorists need to be aware of motorcycles that are splitting and filtering and cannot get in their way, however they are not obligated to accommodate them.

Lane splitting allows a motorcycle to share a lane with and pass a vehicle in slow-moving traffic at no more than 25 mph, and no more than 15 mph over the speed of traffic. Once traffic gets back up to 25 mph, the motorcycle must go back into their own lane of traffic.

Lane filtering allows motorcycles to move through traffic that is stopped, such as at a stoplight or in a traffic jam. The motorcyclist cannot go more than 15 mph as they filter toward the front of the line of traffic.

allows motorcycles to move through traffic that is stopped, such as at a stoplight or in a traffic jam. The motorcyclist cannot go more than 15 mph as they filter toward the front of the line of traffic. Splitting and filtering are prohibited in roundabouts, school zones, freeway on-ramps and work zones where traffic has been funneled down to a single lane.

“Keeping our roads safe is our priority,” said MMSC motorcycle safety administrator Jay Bock. “While splitting and filtering are now legal, they are not mandatory, and they’re not always the best option. Motorcyclists should use their best judgment about if and when this can be done safely.”

DPS and MMSC encourage drivers and riders to be alert, but also patient as Minnesotans become familiar with lane sharing. It may be a little uncomfortable at first because we’re not used to people being in our lane, Bock said, but this law requires cooperation from both motorists and motorcyclists.

“This is a big change for Minnesota’s roads,” Bock said. “Our goal is to promote a climate of safety and responsibility on our roads, and that starts with each one of us.”

